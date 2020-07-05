The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 50,120 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of GrafTech International worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 13,820.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. GrafTech International’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

