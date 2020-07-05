Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.68% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 115,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

