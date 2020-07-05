Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,155,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 15,980.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,316,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,347,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $12.76 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

