New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,700 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amc Networks by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.60). Amc Networks had a return on equity of 71.92% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

