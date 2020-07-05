State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.61.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.47.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

