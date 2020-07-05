New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 2,400 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 97,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1,084.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 94,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $898.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

