HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Stock Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HNI were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,052,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 215,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HNI by 451.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in HNI by 792.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 98,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.28. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

