New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 5,450 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

