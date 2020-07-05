State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Diodes were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter worth about $317,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 60.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Diodes by 56.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $49.18 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,180,382.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $631,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,327 shares of company stock worth $5,325,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

