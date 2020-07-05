State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $842,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $15,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.47. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

