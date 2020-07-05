State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $844,000 Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of ABM Industries worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,637,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,337,000 after buying an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,490 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 118,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABM. William Blair raised shares of ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.65 and a beta of 1.29.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.