State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.12% of Perdoceo Education worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRDO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,232,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,107,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

