Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Mobile Mini worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MINI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MINI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 20th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 59.90%.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

