State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,425,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,442,000 after buying an additional 978,349 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,087,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 70,906 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 668,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,189,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $45.56 on Friday. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEAT. Benchmark dropped their price objective on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

