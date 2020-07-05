AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 27,721 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,721 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRI stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

