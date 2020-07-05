State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 117.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $12.85 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

