Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Vericel worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 82.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of VCEL opened at $15.11 on Friday. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $681.62 million, a PE ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Vericel had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

