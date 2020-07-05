AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 175.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,196,000 after buying an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,764,000 after purchasing an additional 571,834 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,317,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,833,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 879.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 1,412,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,991.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

FATE stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

