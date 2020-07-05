Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 4,153 Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 115.0% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Michaels Companies Inc has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

