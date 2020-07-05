Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,048,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,675,000 after purchasing an additional 629,284 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 507,195 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,418,000 after purchasing an additional 135,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda acquired 985 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, with a total value of $79,824.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ingredion Inc has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $99.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

