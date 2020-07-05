State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $911,000 Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NIC were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in NIC by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,106,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 109,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NIC by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 126,201 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of NIC by 22.9% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,580,000 after acquiring an additional 271,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of NIC by 24.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,403,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 272,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

In other news, Director Venmal (Raji) Arasu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $46,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,957 shares in the company, valued at $712,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGOV shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NIC stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.33. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.