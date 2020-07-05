Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 166,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CrossFirst Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Mason King acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $108,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $720,804.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

CFB opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.13 million.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

