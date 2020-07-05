Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.06% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,605,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 749,728 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,848,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 429,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 227,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $2.75 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 4.05.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

