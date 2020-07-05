Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $47,000 Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 152.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,030. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $109.22 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

