AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,140 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in AlarmCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. AlarmCom’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other AlarmCom news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 34,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $2,268,323.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,615.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,736,242 shares of company stock worth $270,885,636. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

