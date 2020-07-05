Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 370.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,350,000 after buying an additional 947,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 853,470 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 145.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026,998 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 609,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

