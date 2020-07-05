U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

NYSE:SLCA opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

