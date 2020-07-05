16,611 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

HBI stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

