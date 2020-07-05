Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Position in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.26. TrueCar Inc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

