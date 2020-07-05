Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $64,000 Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 165.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 499,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 384,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.