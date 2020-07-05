Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Snap-on worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,689,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $135.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

