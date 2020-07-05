State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $411,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

