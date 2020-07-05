State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,038,000 after purchasing an additional 220,104 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Cfra upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:WOR opened at $35.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

