State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,929 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,973.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 90.72%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

