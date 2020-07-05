State of Tennessee Treasury Department Makes New $743,000 Investment in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Glaukos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,860,000 after purchasing an additional 357,811 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 237,199 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 339,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,434,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the last quarter.

GKOS stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

