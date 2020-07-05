State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 3,677 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,034 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,305 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after acquiring an additional 861,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after acquiring an additional 806,622 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

