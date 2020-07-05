State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,881 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 63,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTH opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

