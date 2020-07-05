State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.08% of Boise Cascade worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after acquiring an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 261,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,071,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 666,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BCC opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

