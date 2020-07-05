Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 49,525 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.41% of Eldorado Gold worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 77,148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.62 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $204.66 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

