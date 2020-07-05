Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 58.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,118,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,939,000 after purchasing an additional 759,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $254.84 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

