Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 67,842 Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,842 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 56.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.52. Pentair PLC has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

