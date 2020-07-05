Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFO opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.29 per share, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,781,367.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $1,059,564.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,624.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 627,147 shares of company stock worth $42,074,145. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

