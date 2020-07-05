Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 27,832 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,832 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,340,000 after purchasing an additional 156,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,518,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,027,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $23.44 on Friday. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

