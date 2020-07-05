Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Unum Group worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

