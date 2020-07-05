Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 208.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $2,694,136.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,838,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,206,508.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.84, for a total value of $1,698,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,497,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,045,631.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,270 shares of company stock worth $12,066,174 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.73.

BGNE opened at $195.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.88. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

