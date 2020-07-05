Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after buying an additional 1,507,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,830,000 after purchasing an additional 856,286 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 2,246.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 458,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.