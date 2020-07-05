-$3.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will post earnings of ($3.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.70). Tenneco reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 397.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

TEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Tenneco from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

TEN opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $447.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

