Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,278 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund alerts:

MYI opened at $13.11 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

About Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.