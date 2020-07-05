Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 76,801 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,801 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at about $3,170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 173.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

NFG opened at $41.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

