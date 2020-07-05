Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 221,231 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after acquiring an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $9.63 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

